Premiere: Dear Silas – “Belafonté” [Video]

Y’all ready for some good ol’ 90’s pop culture references? Well, Dear Silas is ready to give you all you can handle with his latest visuals to “Belafonté.”

It’s been a minute since we’ve last heard from the Jackson, Mississippi artist but today (Nov. 20) he returns with some brand new work in “Belafonté” which showcases his vocal range along with faster than average rap flow.

“I walked into the studio one night and my engineer Shell Enns randomly let me hear this track he had been working on. I loved it and laid down a verse immediately!,” Silas tells Hip-Hop Wired. “I wanted to do a song with no strings attached. Something that was 100% me. As far as the video, I wrote the entire treatment. Again, this was me just wanting to have fun and be in my own little world. I thrive on nostalgia, so you’ll notice a few nods to Pokémon and Ed from ‘Good Burger’. This is my sound. This is Dear Silas.”

In the visuals themselves 80’s babies will appreciate the nods to the 90’s as Silas includes references to everything from Dragonball Z, No Limit Records and even Good Burger. Kenan Thompson has really come a long way. Kel Mitchell though…

It’s some pretty entertaining stuff here. Check out Dear Silas’ latest video to “Belafonté” below and peep the man get busy on the trumpet like a true blue down south artist.