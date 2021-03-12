Sergeant Sell A Story: Kanye West’s Former Bodyguard Reportedly Working on Tell-All Doc

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It appears that everyone is cashing in on Kanye West‘s divorce, including his former bodyguard.

According to published reports, Kanye West‘s former bodyguard Steve Stanulis, who worked with the super-producer in 2016, is reportedly working on a tell-all documentary that highlights some of West’s most infamous meltdowns, ranging from his appearances on Saturday Night Live, at New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala.

In a recent interview with Page Six, Stanulis revealed that he’s currently being courted by multiple streaming services who are interested in creating a documentary centered around him telling his story as West’s bodyguard.

“Two studios approached me,” Stanulis said, explaining that they want to start shooting as soon as next month. “They see this as a 48 Hours for real or a Lethal Weapon for real. It comes from my mouth, I worked with [West] two separate times.”

Stanulis also added that many of West’s previous bodyguards are set to participate in the tell-all doc, even one who worked for West for only five minutes, before recalling the time Ye decided to sue him due to his comments about the Jesus is King rapper on the Hollywood Raw podcast.

“They threatened to sue me two separate times — once back in the day, and then on a podcast this year,” the ex-employee continued. “It went viral, and they threatened to sue me again for $10 million, and my attorney countered and it just went away.”

While Stanulis is trying to use Yeezy’s name to capitalize on his fame, Kanye West is reportedly focused on his upcoming GAP collaboration. Despite his public struggles over the past year, Kanye West hasn’t abandoned his forthcoming Yeezy x Gap collaboration.

Gap’s chief executive officer, Sonia Syngal, provided an update on the 10-year partnership during a recent call with analysts. According to Business of Fashion, Syngal claimed she had communicated with West earlier this week, and reassured analysts the multi-hyphenate has kept himself busy with the apparel line.

“I spoke to Yeezy last night and he’s very, very focused on this incredible opportunity,” Syngal said.

In regards to what Ye’s camp had to say about Stanulis’s tell-all trope, his camp responded in 2016, when a rep for West called Stanulis a “sad, parasitic maniac” who “has violated every basic human tenet of decency with his story of lies”.

Stanulis said he’ll discuss the lawsuits in the upcoming documentary – and hopes to make it his last time ever addressing it.

There is currently no further information regarding when the documentary is set to release.