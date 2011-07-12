R.I.P: The Dead Labels Of Hip-Hop [Photos]

We Love Young Money, But We Miss These Old Money-Making Hip-Hop Labels

So maybe some of these hip-hop labels may still exist on paper, but to the public eye they are defunct. Since rappers went from the booth to the boardroom and decided to control their own fate, hip-hop labels have become the home for upcoming artists within a crew.

New rappers didn’t have to sign directly to majors, they could find the artist that understood their story and join their clique. But we miss some of these indies that acted like majors and introduced some popular artists that are still around today.

Hit the numbers and see some of the record labels that are mere shells of themselves and some that didn’t make it to this era.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »