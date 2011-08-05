Royce Da 5’9” Releasing ‘Success Is Certain’ Album August 9

Royce Da 5’9” Releasing New Album

Coming off a joint album with Eminem and the most success album on his career, Royce Da 5’9′‘ is preparing to release a new album this month.

The Detroit rapper announced his next album will be titled Success Is Certain, and fans can expect the album to drop on August 9th.

To celebrate the release, that same day, Royce will perform at New York’s popular night club S.O.B’S (204 Varick Street New York, NY 10014), his first headlining performance in NYC in years. Doors open at 7:30 PM/EST. Royce is set to perform @ 10:30PM (subject to change). When describing SUCCESS IS CERTAIN Royce states, “This project lets you know that I’m here, I’m back and there’s nothing you can do, basically.” The 11-track offering features guest appearances from a handful of artists including Eminem, award-winning drummer Travis Barker, Slaughterhouse group-mate Joe Budden, Adonis, and Kid Vishis. Production on Success Is Certain comes from Eminem, DJ Premier, Mr. Porter, Nottz, StreetRunner, The Futuristics and The Alchemist, among others.

The Success Is Certain tracklist is posted below.

1. Legendary (feat. Travis Barker) – Produced by Eminem and The Futuristiks

2. Writer’s Block (feat. Eminem) – Produced by Streetrunner & Soram

3. Merry Go Round – Produced by Nottz

4. Where My Money – Produced by Streetrunner

5. ER (feat. Kid Vishis) – Produced by Streetrunner

6. On The Boulevard (feat. Nottz & Adonis) – Produced by Nottz

7. I Ain’t Coming Down – Produced by The Alchemist

8. Security – Produced by Mr. Porter

9. Second Place – Produced by DJ Premier

10. My Own Planet (feat. Joe Budden) – Produced by Mr. Porter

11. I’ve Been Up I’ve Been Down – Produced by Mr. Porter & Alchemist