Teyana Taylor Involved In Physical Altercation With Movie Director

Teyana Taylor Fights With Movie Director
Singer/actress (actually, we don’t know what she really does) Teyana Taylor was involved in a physical altercation with a movie director.
TMZ reports:
Teyana and the director — Jean-Claude La Marre — were filming “Gang of Roses 2” last weekend outside L.A. … when Teyana asked to be taken home because the pain was just too much to bear.
According to 20-year-old Teyana, she asked multiple times to be taken home by car service — and when La Marre continually refused to allow that … she got in his face and started shouting. Teyana claims La Marre shouted back, “Don’t f**king scream at me Itchbay” … and pushed her in the face, hitting her aching tooth.
La Marre claims he only defended himself … AFTER Teyana “jumped on me and began swinging” — but says he never hit her.
Whoever started it … we’re told several crew members had to separate them.
Teyana says during the scrap her shirt was torn open (above), she got popped in the nose and mouth — and the blood ended up on her denim shorts.
TMZ also attained pictures of Teyana and her clothing after the fight:
Gang of Roses 2 is also the film starring Amber Rose.
Reports also claim that La Marre is planning to finish the movie and killing off Teyana Taylor’s character.
This isn’t the first time the 20-year-old socialite was involved in an altercation.
Earlier this year, Taylor was charged with beating a chick down in a Los Angeles recording studio. The charges were later dropped.
Feisty little thing, ain’t she.