Teyana Taylor Involved In Physical Altercation With Movie Director

Teyana Taylor Fights With Movie Director

Singer/actress (actually, we don’t know what she really does) Teyana Taylor was involved in a physical altercation with a movie director.

TMZ reports:

Teyana and the director — Jean-Claude La Marre — were filming “Gang of Roses 2” last weekend outside L.A. … when Teyana asked to be taken home because the pain was just too much to bear.

According to 20-year-old Teyana, she asked multiple times to be taken home by car service — and when La Marre continually refused to allow that … she got in his face and started shouting. Teyana claims La Marre shouted back, “Don’t f**king scream at me Itchbay” … and pushed her in the face, hitting her aching tooth.

La Marre claims he only defended himself … AFTER Teyana “jumped on me and began swinging” — but says he never hit her.

Whoever started it … we’re told several crew members had to separate them.

Teyana says during the scrap her shirt was torn open (above), she got popped in the nose and mouth — and the blood ended up on her denim shorts.