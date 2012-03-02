Home > Video

Too $hort ft. Snoop Dogg – “Freaky Tales” [Video]

Written By The Kid Skoob

Posted March 2, 2012
Leave a comment

Too $hort keeps the visuals coming with “Freaky Tales,” featuring Snoop Dogg. No Trespassing is in stores now.

 

Check the video.

 http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

10 Reasons Why ‘Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded’ Won’t Live Up To The Hype

Jordan Brand Reps With Jadakiss, Melo, DJ Khaled, D. Wade & More [Photos]

That Was Me First: 10 Rappers That Made Hip-Hop History

The Top 10 Hip-Hop Sneakers Of All-Time

Who Is James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond?

10 Rappers That Can Inspire Scott Storch To Get Off The Yayo

Lil Wayne Rocks Million Dollar Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones To NBA All-Star Game [Photos]

Bangin Candy: Claudia Sampedro (Rick Ross’s “High Definition” Vixen) [Photos/Video]

Photo: YouTube

No Trespassing , snoop dogg , Too $hort

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE