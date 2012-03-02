Too $hort ft. Snoop Dogg – “Freaky Tales” [Video]

Too $hort keeps the visuals coming with “Freaky Tales,” featuring Snoop Dogg. No Trespassing is in stores now.
Check the video.
http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!
• 10 Reasons Why ‘Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded’ Won’t Live Up To The Hype
• Jordan Brand Reps With Jadakiss, Melo, DJ Khaled, D. Wade & More [Photos]
• That Was Me First: 10 Rappers That Made Hip-Hop History
• The Top 10 Hip-Hop Sneakers Of All-Time
• Who Is James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond?
• 10 Rappers That Can Inspire Scott Storch To Get Off The Yayo
• Lil Wayne Rocks Million Dollar Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones To NBA All-Star Game [Photos]
• Bangin Candy: Claudia Sampedro (Rick Ross’s “High Definition” Vixen) [Photos/Video]
—
Photo: YouTube