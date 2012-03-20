Woman Sues Snoop Dogg & Perez Hilton Over 2010 Assault

While SXSW was a pretty peaceful gathering this year, a woman in Austin, Texas has a throwback lawsuit against Snoop Dogg and Perez Hilton. Courthouse News reports that Kim McGee is suing Snoop Dogg, his manager Frank Palomino, Perez Hilton and a few others over an incident that happened in Austin back in 2010.

McGee, a driver for Spotlight Crew Inc. and C-3 Presents LLC, was driving Snoop to a show produced by Perez (likely 2010’s invite-only One Night In Austin party), when the “I Wanna Rock” rapper’s manager Palomino allegedly began verbally abusing her throughout the ride to the venue. When they reached the concert venue, she told her bosses what happened and was advised to tell Snoop’s manager she would no longer be working with them during the Austin trip due to the verbal abuse.

Palomino wasn’t pleased, as he allegedly grabbed McGee by the neck, pulled out chunks of her hair, dropped her head first onto a cement floor and threw her into a room where he launched an all out attack on the woman. McGee’s boss, Justin Smith, witnessed the attack along with security guards and didn’t stop it. Likewise, McGee claims Snoop was aware of the situation and turned a blind eye to it as well. The Courthouse News also reports that Smith refused to give McGee Palomino’s full name.

While McGee required intense medical assistance, neither C-3 nor Snoop’s camp offered to contact the authorities or an ambulance. She is suing for damages and injuries resulting from the assault, along with false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and conspiracy. While the attack happened within the walls of the venue, what any of this really has to do with Perez Hilton (besides producing the concert) is unknown.

Photo: Manuel Nauta