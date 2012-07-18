RZA / Bobby Digital – “Blowin In The Wind” [LISTEN]

Even while figuring out ways to bring comic book superheros to the big screen or writing and directing a feature film, RZA finds time to record new music. The Wu-Tang Clan frontman drops a new track for his Wu-Wednesdays series called “Blowin In The Wind.”

“Remember who writes these rhymes faster/Quench your thirst like the ice cold Shasta/In the stars like my boy Williams Shatner,” spits Bobby Digital. Seen a number of sites posts this, but none have mentioned that the song is just very, very “okay.” The Abbott can and has done much better than this. Just saying.

RZA’s upcoming movie, The Man With The Iron Fists, is due in theaters November 2nd.

Check out “Blowin In The Wind” for yourself below and tell us what you think.

Photo: AP