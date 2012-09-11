Cee Lo Green Releasing Christmas Album, Reveals Artwork

Once upon a time Cee Lo Green was known more for rapping with his group, Dungeon Family members the Goodie M.O.B., than his singing chops (he did show them off often, though). Flash forward to 2012 and besides receiving more accolades for his crooning, the ATL native is also a judge on NBC’s The Voice. To keep us guessing even more, Cee Lo’s latest endeavor is the release of a Christmas album called Cee Lo’s Magic Moment.

That’s right folks, according to the AP, the man who killed his verse on “Goodie Bag” from the Soul Food album and had folks melodically singing “F You” not too long ago will be covering such Christmas classic as “Silent Night,” “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “White Christmas.” Also set to appear on the project are Rod Stewart, B.o.B. and Straight No Chaser.

It’s easy to say “WTF” at this news. But there is no denying that Cee Lo is one talented guy (he is also developing a sitcom with NBC). Therefore, this may be one of the most jamming Christmas albums ever. Just saying.

But seriously, where’s the Goodie MOB album? Check out the cover artwork for Cee Lo’s Magic Moment, which is due out October 30th, below.



Photo: Zimbio