Watch 2 Chainz Get Buckets In High School in 1995 [VIDEO]

2 Chainz is now one of the most popular and successful artists in the game right now, but the lanky rapper was once a budding basketball star out of Atlanta, GA. Tity Boi, real name Tauheed Epps, was a star forward out of North Clayton High School in College Park, Ga. ESPN recently found some vintage footage of the teenage 2 Chainz catching wreck in a game against Banneker High School.

In this game, 2 Chainz rides around and gets it as a starter for the team in this game dated from January 17, 1995. He hits a three pointer and also catches a pretty slick dunk at the end of the game, emphasizing the move with a little Bankhead bounce. Even back then, 2 Chainz had a flair for entertaining. Hit the jump to check out the vintage video.

http://player.espn.com/player.js?&playerBrandingId=4ef8000cbaf34c1687a7d9a26fe0e89e&pcode=1kNG061cgaoolOncv54OAO1ceO-I&width=576&height=324&externalId=espn:8367126&thruParam_espn-ui%5BautoPlay%5D=false&thruParam_espn-ui%5BplayRelatedExternally%5D=true

Props: Miss Info