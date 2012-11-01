Wiz Khalifa – “The Tweak Is Heavy” [VIDEO]

Young Wiz Khalifa continues to drop visuals for his latest mixtape, Cabin Fever 2, while on the Taylor Gang’s 2050 Tour.

The video for “The Tweak Is Heavy” features the Taylor Gang generalis stuntin’ in a (hopefully fake) fur coat in front of a laptop and some extremely large rolling papers at his desk. It almost seems like director Greg Naiser just told Wiz, “do what you do every day, just rap your lyrics,” and boom, there was the video.

Check out the video for “The Tweak Is Heavy,” produced by The Invasion, down below and if you haven’t copped Cabin Fever 2 , get it here now.

Photo: YouTube