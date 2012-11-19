Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj Perform At The American Music Awards [VIDEO]

Last night, Nicki Minaj joined Justin Bieber on stage at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Doing his best Big Sean impersonation, Bieber The Gawd performed an acoustic half/rapping version of his top single “As Long As You Love Me” donning a snap back, chain and wife beater.

After that rendition, he jumped into a performance of “Beauty And The Beat” featuring Nicki Minaj. In the middle of the performance, just like in the video, Nicki backed it on up like a U-Haul truck on to the 18-year-old pop star.

Check out the full performance down below.

Photo: Getty Images