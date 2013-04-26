Eve ft. Miss Kitty – “Eve” [LISTEN]

Eve is gearing up to release her long awaited LP Lip Lock, which will finally release May 14. In the mean time, the pitbull in a skirt whets fans’ appetites with the album’s intro “Eve,” a high energy track featuring Ms. Kitty.

Consider this to be the Philadelphia native‘s formal re-introduction, as she spits emphatically about her plans to reclaim her spot in Hip-Hop, while a haunting sample chants “Eve” in the background. Hear the MC/actress go in on the cut below.

Photo: AP