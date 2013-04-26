Home > Wired Tracks

Eve ft. Miss Kitty – “Eve” [LISTEN]

Written By Chris Thomas

Posted April 26, 2013
Leave a comment

Eve is gearing up to release her long awaited LP Lip Lock, which will finally release May 14. In the mean time, the pitbull in a skirt whets fans’ appetites with the album’s intro “Eve,” a high energy track featuring Ms. Kitty.

Consider this to be the Philadelphia native‘s formal re-introduction, as she spits emphatically about her plans to reclaim her spot in Hip-Hop, while a haunting sample chants “Eve” in the background. Hear the MC/actress go in on the cut below.

Eve-lip-lock-e1366931989743

Photo: AP

eve , lip lock , listen , Miss Kitty

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE