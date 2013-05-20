Wale – “Love Hate Thing” [LISTEN]

Wale is letting the music from his forthcoming album, The Gifted, speak for itself. With “Bad” currently tearing up the Urban charts, the MMG rapper returns to debut a smooth follow up called “Love Hate Thing.”

Backed by live instrumentation that’s worthy of a two-step and a spin, Wale speaks on his love/hate affair with his native Washington D.C.. “My affinity grows as the city gets cold/ As you reaching your goals, you gon’ meet you some foes,” spits the MMG rapper.

Wale speaks on many topics, including losing friends that aren’t deceased, the Washington Post kicking propaganda, and how fickled fans can be. A soulful chorus chants “Build me up, break me down/ Make me smile, make be frown/ Give me love and take it all away,” echoing those sentiments.

If “Love Hate Thing” and “Bad” are any indication of what’s to come on The Gifted, Wale could have a great project on his hands. Fans will have to wait until June 25 to see if he can deliver.

Hear “Love Hate Thing” below.

