Kanye West Brings Drake Out At Toronto Show [VIDEO]

There’s a lot of love between Kanye West and Drake these days. Following an in-club appearance in Toronto the night before, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper invited the hometown favorite to perform at his Yeezus Tour.

Drizzy surprised fans when he appeared from behind the grandiose stage set with a microphone in hand. Soon after, he and West performed their verses from “Forever,” which they followed with “All Me” sans Big Sean and 2 Chainz.

West referred to the OVO frontman as a “Rap God” at a recent show, further inferring that they’ve buried the proverbial hatchet. The only thing left to question is whether or not the two will make any new music together?

We guess only time will tell, but in the mean time, see Kanye West and Drake perform together in the footage below and on the following pages.

[Spotted at Miss Info]

