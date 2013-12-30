Home > News

Cleveland Cavaliers Deny Andrew Bynum Suspension Rumors

Written By Alvin Aqua Blanco

Posted December 30, 2013
We usually don’t post such crazy stories, but since it involves struggle hair aficionado and occasional NBA player Andrew Bynum, we just couldn’t resist. The Cleveland Cavaliers center was suspended from the squad this weekend for “conduct detrimental to the team,” and now rumors are swirling that it was because he was having inappropriate relations with the coach’s wife. 

Which the Cavaliers have denied.

UPDATE (December 31 @ 6:45pm): Says a Cleveland Cavaliers press rep:

Please be advised that the report on your website involving Cavaliers center Andrew Bynum, Cavaliers Assistant Coach Jamahl Mosley and his fiancée is entirely not true…

Andrew Bynum

