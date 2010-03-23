Home > Politics

Man Found Guilty of Molesting 23-Month-Old Daughter, Leaving Her Outside To Freeze To Death

Posted March 23, 2010
A jury reached a guilty verdict for William Page, a Pittsburgh man that molested her 23-month-old daughter and then left her outside in the snow to freeze to death.

In February of 2007 jurors say Page sexually assaulted his 23-month-old toddler Nyia Page. After improperly touching the child they say he became irate that she kept taking her diaper off and he left her outside in freezing cold temperatures where she died.

The child died from exposure and hypothermia, after being outside for more than 24 hours.

William Page has been convicted of first degree homicide, kidnapping, aggravated indecent assault and giving false reports to law enforcement.

There is also an additional assault charge pending against him where a 9-year-old boy says the man touched him inappropriately from the outside of his pajama pants.

If the jury cannot reach a unanimous decision for the death penalty, Page  will be given life in prison.

SMH…this story almost broke our hearts.

Someone please lock this monster away.

