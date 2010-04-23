Lauryn Hill Coming Out With New Album??

Since Lauryn Hill dropped The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill back in 1998, Hip-Hop fans have been suffering from addiction, feigning for another stellar project from the singer/rapper.

With 12 years passing, however, the image of Hill has become somewhat distorted as more have become more concerned with her mental stability rather than her actual music.

A recent sighting of the former Fugee might have provided a glimpse of hope and a little assurance that she could be making her return in some form or fashion.

Keeping her word limited during a brief interview, Hill left details scarce, but in a music world that is more focused on generating funds instead of advancing creativity, fans can only keep their fingers crossed.

Well folks, let’s keep our fingers crossed.