15 Photos Of Kanye West Sporting A Kool-Aid Smile

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted June 26, 2014
Kanye West gets a bad rap. Okay, maybe not, but the Chicago rapper/producer/creative/egomaniac does live a charmed life; despite what seems like an ever-present scowl on his face.

In fact, Yeezy has been seen sporting a Kool-Aid worthy smile on many occasions. While the mean mugs usually get all the press—really, blame overzealous paparazzi—West is quick to flash hardy grin when need be. Yes, it’s usually when he’s talking about himself, but hey, it is what it is.

That said, here are 15 of our favorite flicks of Kanye West smiling as heartily as we think any multimillionaire with a beautiful wife and family should.

Photos: WENN.com, unless noted otherwise.

Yeezy

