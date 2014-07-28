G-Unit – “Come Up” [LISTEN]

After dropping a gang of freestyles that proved their reunion wasn’t a one-off deal, G-Unit drops a sort of original tune called “Come Up.”

We only say “sort of” because song’s instrumental liberally samples The Gap Band’s hit “Outstanding.” Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, Tony Yayo, Kidd Kidd and 50 Cent take turns dropping bars over the familiar groove while Ferrari himself handles the chorus.

Vintage G-Unit vibes on this one. Does this get you anticipating their new mixtape or proper new album, which 50 says is coming in November or December?

Listen to “Come Up” below.

Photo: Instagram