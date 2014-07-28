Derrick Rose Responds To Haters As They Slander His Return [Photos]

Take two of the Derrick Rose “Return” commenced today when the 2014 USA Men’s Basketball announced their new lineup. Much to surprise of many hoop fans, the embattled Chicago Bulls megastar was front and center for the team photo.

After winning the NBA MVP during the 2010-2011 season, the ensuing years haven’t been kind to D. Rose. After back-to-back seasons where he tore his ACL and meniscus respectively, the faith he instilled in Bulls fans who were hoping to see the Michael Jordan glory days return has all but dwindled.

During a press conference to celebrate the launch of the adidas D Rose 5 Boost, the stoic point guard faced the criticism head on and addressed everyone who felt he was past his prime.

“I still have goals. Seeing those doubters out there, it’s gonna be funny seeing them eat their words,” he was quoted saying by SLAM magazine. “We’re just trying to win a Championship. Hopefully next year can be that year,” he concluded.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski also told Yahoo Sports’ Marc Spears that Rose will not be limited in any form or fashion during Team USA’s training camp in Vegas.

All this news from the horses’ mouth indeed sounds promising, but try convincing that to fans who watched their hero writhe in pain on the hardwood for three consecutive seasons.

Thumb through the gallery below to see the slander the Derrick Rose news has been generating. Seeing is believing as far as they are concerned.

—

Photos: Twitter, WENN

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20Next page »