A dope MC and DJ combo never loses their ability to rock a crowd. This fact was clear as Will Smith aka The Fresh Prince reunited with DJ Jazzy Jeff on stage at the Palms in Las Vegas.

The momentarily reunited duo performed their classic cut “Summertime.”

We’re going to assume the pool party setting is why Smith found it necessary to take off his t-shirt. Watch it go down below.

Photo: TMZ