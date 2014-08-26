Kobe Bryant’s Muse: The Sacrifice For Greatness Official Trailer [VIDEO]

Kobe Bryant has a lot rolling on the 2014-2015 NBA season. But there’s a chance that fans will see him on SHOWTIME’s forthcoming Kobe Bryant’s Muse: The Sacrifice For Greatness documentary before he makes a formal return to the parquet.

The first trailer for the film has arrived and it looks pretty damn dope. Black and white scenes capture the future Hall of Famer’s grueling battle to get back in shape after suffering an injury to his Achilles tendon that sat him during the 2013-2014 season. It’s unclear exactly how deep the rabbit hole will go into Bryant’s personal life, but it should be a great watch for basketball fans.

Look for Kobe Bryant’s Muse: The Sacrifice For Greatness to release some time this fall. Peep the trailer below.

Photo: YouTube