Future & Zaytoven To Drop Mixtape, Release New Track “Real Sisters”

Written By Chris Thomas

Posted January 3, 2015
After blessing fans with an album and mixtape in 2014, Future announces his play to jumpstart the new year with a bang. He and producer Zaytoven are releasing a collaborative mixtape titled Beast Mode on January 15.

To heighten anticipation, the duo released “Real Sisters,” a true Atlanta record with a bouncy soundscape to match. Beast Mode hits the Internets on the two year anniversary of Future’s stellar F.B.G.: The Movie tape, which donned heaters like “Karate Chop,” “Chosen One,” and more.

Stream “Real Sisters” below.

Photo: Instagram

