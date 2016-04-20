New Money: Harriet Tubman Will Be The New Face Of The $20 Bill

{Plies voice} “What’s in my pocket dawg? Big face Tubmans!” It is now official, Harriet Tubman‘s face is going on the $20 bill, making her the first woman to appear on United States currency.

Politico is reporting that Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will make it official Wednesday, April 20.

Per Politico:

Lew is expected to roll out a set of changes that also include putting leaders of the women’s suffrage movement on the back of the $10 bill, and incorporating civil rights era leaders and other important moments in American history into the $5 bill. Also, Jackson isn’t getting completely booted off the $20 bill. He’s likely to remain on the back.

Jackson’s removal was met with opposition from lawmaker’s insisting that he deserved to stay on the bill since he created the U.S. Treasury Department and played a role in building America’s financial system. However, his detractors thought that he should be removed because of his hand in moving Native American’s off of their land.

The suggestion of Tubman replacing him has mostly been met with positive feedback, especially from women’s groups. But, we will all be waiting for quite a while before they start showing up at the bank. Designs for the bill aren’t expected to be ready until 2020. CNN is reporting that the bills may not even enter circulation until 2030.

Talk of Tubman appearing on the bill started in 2015 when a campaign called “Women On 2os” conducted a 10-week pool asking what woman should be on the bill if it were to ever happen. Tubman beat out Eleanor Roosevelt, Rosa Parks among others.

But the question we want an answer to is, who do you think will be the first rapper to talk about spending Tubman’s? Plies, Rick Ross or Jay Z? Hopefully any Tubman bill references will be tasteful going forward.