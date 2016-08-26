Home

BAPE Issues Statement About Man Debo’ing Supreme Fans

Written By Alvin Aqua Blanco

Posted August 26, 2016
Streetwear brand BAPE has finally issued a statement about YMBape, the dude harassing and bullying Supreme fans on social media. Basically, BAPE wants no parts of his struggle. 

If you’re not familar, YMBape is an OD BAPE supporter with a deep hatred of anything Supreme. This leads to him snatching the Supreme gear off hapless herbs, yelling “F*ck ‘Thupreme'” and often proclaiming “bangin’ on my chest” shortly thereafter.

“We do not endorse such disrespectful behavior,” reads part of the statement posted on Twitter.

The APEs do get love, though.

One day dude is going to run on the wrong person, but that clip probably won’t make it online.

Peep BAPE’s full statement(s) below, see some of YMBape’s antics on the flip. To dude that let him tag up your Supreme box logo tee while you were wearing it…ugh.

[H/T HNHH]

 

#banginonmychest 😂😂😂😂

A post shared by @ n.rollings on

Photo: Instagram

bape

