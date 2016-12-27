Home

Kanye West Rocks Rainbow Colored Hair, Twitter Reacts

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted December 27, 2016
Kanye West was spotted out and about with a new color in his hair. Pink (along with some orange…blame Cheeto Jesus?) has been added to the blonde, so of course Twitter users shared some strong opinions. 

Is Yeezy in a better place and getting his mind right?

We hope so. But until we know for sure, he’s going to have to catch these jokes.

Per Page Six:

The rapper was pictured heading to a Los Angeles movie theater alone the day after Christmas, decked out in camouflage pants, a shearling coat, a white hoodie and — most noticeably — a new pink, yellow and white hairstyle.

West, 39, and wife Kim Kardashian took daughter North to see “The Nutcracker” on Friday night, but later in the weekend speculations were made that the couple had broken up.

See the reactions below and on the flip.

Photo: TMZ

Kanye West

