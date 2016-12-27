Kanye West Rocks Rainbow Colored Hair, Twitter Reacts

Kanye West was spotted out and about with a new color in his hair. Pink (along with some orange…blame Cheeto Jesus?) has been added to the blonde, so of course Twitter users shared some strong opinions.

NEW HAIR COLOR ALERT pic.twitter.com/0wVrOl2ohk — NIECEY (@DaRealNiecey) December 26, 2016

Is Yeezy in a better place and getting his mind right?

We hope so. But until we know for sure, he’s going to have to catch these jokes.

The rapper was pictured heading to a Los Angeles movie theater alone the day after Christmas, decked out in camouflage pants, a shearling coat, a white hoodie and — most noticeably — a new pink, yellow and white hairstyle. West, 39, and wife Kim Kardashian took daughter North to see “The Nutcracker” on Friday night, but later in the weekend speculations were made that the couple had broken up.

Kanye West out here looking like Dennis Rodman 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/ZaA58hihzG — lil pac 🤬 (@PonceDeLeioun) December 26, 2016

Every time I see Kanye. He reminds me of this episode of Fresh Prince. pic.twitter.com/pXQvEd34mN — Aliyah 👸🏾 (@excusemelee_) December 27, 2016

