A calm has been restored to the Force. The renowned J.J. Abrams is set to write and direct Star Wars: Episode IX.

Abrams will replace director Colin Trevorrow, who recently jumped ship (read: he was probably fired). The franchise is in good hands since it was Abrams who directed the acclaimed reboot The Force Awakens. The script will be co-written by Chris Terrio.

“With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,” said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy in a statement today (Sept. 12).

Can we get a Lando Calrissian (as in Billy Dee Williams) cameo, though? For cultural purposes.

Star Wars: Episode IX isn’t due out until December 20, 2019. But, Episode XIII aka Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters this year, December 15.

J.J. Abrams to write and direct Star Wars Episode IX. https://t.co/aVF8UWaK0e pic.twitter.com/YrjgZZNxUx — Star Wars (@starwars) September 12, 2017

—

Photo: WENN.com