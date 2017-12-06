J.J. Watt, José Altuve, Colin Kaepernick & More Honored At SI’s Sportsman Of The Year Event

Sports Illustrated held its 2017 Sportsman of the Year award Tuesday night (Dec. 5) at the Barclays Center in New York, with actor and comedian Joel McHale holding down the hosting duties. Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Houston Astros second baseman José Altuve jointly won the top award, with Colin Kaepernick, Joel Embiid, and others honored at the event across various designations.

From SI‘s press office:

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED honored the 2017 Sportsperson of the Year recipients, Houston athletes J.J. Watt of the Texans and José Altuve of the World Series Champion Astros, at the star-studded 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Award Show at Barclays Center in New York on Tuesday night. Houston native Michael Strahan presented the award to the two athletes with a speech which recognized their tremendous contributions to the Houston community. “I don’t think I could accept this award without mentioning the 200,000 people who donated to the fund…without mentioning all the firefighters and policeman, and all the people who got their own boats and went out in the streets to help save people. This award is about humans being good to help other humans and I think it’s incredible,” said Watt.

The taped show will be broadcast this week on Friday, December 8 at 8PM ET on NBCSN, and Saturday, December 9 via the Univision Deportes Network at the same time. Below and on the following pages are select images from the event, including other honorees such as Maya Moore, Carlos Beltran, and 10-year-old Maxwell “Bunchie” Young.

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

