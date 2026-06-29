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Trump's Great American Fair Compared To Fyre Festival

Donald Trump’s Great American Fair Was An Epic Flop

Vanilla Ice didn't perform, but you could have gotten baptized to make up for his absence.

Published on June 29, 2026
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  • The fair was closely tied to Trump, leading to music acts backing out.
  • Videos showed sparse crowds and Trump's speech failing to engage his supporters.
  • Even pro-Trump media outlets struggled to spin the event as a success.
Great American State Fair, Washington DC
UCG / Great American Fair

This shouldn’t be a shock to anyone, but Donald Trump’s Great American Fair was an epic flop, and his loyal fans couldn’t hide it.

Critics of Orange Mussolini wasted no time clowning him when videos began appearing showing that attendance at the Great American Fair was less than stellar.

Instead of celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, the weekend, thanks to the Trump-linked group Freedom 25, was more about celebrating the current occupant of the White House.

That dynamic led to the fair stumbling out of the game, with many of the music acts pulling out of the event, all claiming they were unaware the event would be closely tied to Trump.

In response to no one wanting to hit the stage at the Great American Fair, Donald Trump pitched himself as the main act, proposing he was gonna put on the greatest rally ever.

Weeeeeelllll that wasn’t the case.

Trump kicked things off with one of his epic “speeches” that didn’t seem to be a hit with his MAGA faithful, as videos of people leaving while he was rambling hit the internet.

Then came the weekend, and things didn’t get any better for Trump and his Great American Fair. The Atlantic’s Kelsey Ables described the struggle fair as an event with “holograms, free Frosties and a lot of Donald Trump.”

Videos of The Struggle Fair Quickly Went Viral

Social media immediately began to focus on crowd size, knowing that it’s one of the things that Trump is very sensitive about.

MeidasTouch reporter Aaron Parnas compared Trump’s State Fair to the disastrous Fyre Festival on X (formerly Twitter), the infamous music festival that left attendees stranded and landed its promoter in jail.

Parnas even shared video footage from the fair, and, yeah, there was barely anyone there.

Fox News Only Made Matters Worse For Trump’s Great American Fair

It was so bad that not even Trump’s glazing machine, Fox News, and his MAGA loyalists could spin the fair positively. In fact, they further highlighted how much of a flop the Great American Fair was by reporting live from the event and dropping videos begging people to come out.

The one music act who was still proud to perform, Vanilla Ice, had to cancel his performance because Mother Nature did us all a favor by bringing heavy rain.

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So what was there to do? Well, according to Parnas, actual baptisms were performed at the Trump fair, and if that wasn’t enough for you, one MAGA fan dressed up as Uncle Sam allegedly got caught pleasuring himself at the family-friendly event.

Bruh.

We all saw this coming, but apparently, Trump didn’t, and of course, he went on his sh*tty platform Truth Social to try and paint his epic failure as a great success, while taking shots at former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

“Do you think people appreciate what a fantastic job we did in building and operating the Great American State Fair at the National Mall, packed with happy people, and everybody loving it?”

“Ask yourself this simple question, ‘DO YOU THINK THAT OBUMA [sic] OR SLEEPY JOE BIDEN COULD HAVE DONE IT?’ THE ANSWER IS NO,” he continued.

Welp.

You can see more reactions below.

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