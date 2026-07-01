Subscribe
Close
Hip Hop News

Papoose Wants LeBron James To Sign With The New York Knicks

Papoose Wants LeBron James In New York, Tells Knicks Fans To Stop Acting Funny

Papoose has been a die-hard New York Knicks fan since Day 1, but now he’s got a bone to pick with some of the fanbase.

Published on July 1, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Papoose Wants LeBron James In New York, Tells Knicks Fans To Stop Acting Funny
Source: Paras Griffin/Richard Rodriguez / Getty

Papoose has been a die-hard New York Knicks fan since Day 1, but now he’s got a bone to pick with some of the fanbase.

During the New York rapper’s boo, Claressa Shields’, press tour stop in Atlanta ahead of her upcoming fight, he caught up with Hip-Hop Wired. The entire city has been on cloud nine after the Knicks brought home their first NBA championship since the 1970s.

Knicks super fans like Spike Lee, Fat Joe, Timothée Chalamet, and countless others packed Madison Square Garden throughout the team’s historic playoff run, proudly repping the orange and blue court side.

In true New York fashion, Papoose isn’t satisfied with just one championship. He wants the Knicks to run it up. So when asked whether the team should make a splash in free agency and pursue the newly available LeBron James, Poose didn’t hesitate.

“Some dudes from New York who speak against their own hometown, they say sh*t like, ‘Us New Yorkers go to other cities and we think we run every thing.’ I be like damn, you from New York, why you talking down against your own hometown? I’m not one of them dudes, but right now? I’m gonna be one of them dudes, if LeBron James is saying he wants to come to the New York Knicks, you gonna complain about that? Are you f*cking kidding me?”

He doubled down, saying he’d welcome King James with open arms because adding a player of his caliber only strengthens the franchise. 

“I don’t got no problem, I would him with open arms, pause. At the end of the day you can never stop adding on, LeBron James is only gonna add on to the franchise. Whether he get busy or not.”

Check out the full clip below.

Related Tags

Lebron James New York New York Knicks Papoose

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons Plans Return To The NBA

Cassius Life
A hand holding a bottle of Sagamore Bourbon against a backdrop of trees and a blue sky.

Sagamore Spirit Unveils New High Rye Straight Bourbon Release

Cassius Life
OWN's Love & Marriage: Huntsville Event with Carlos King

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Star Marsau Scott Speaks Out After Arrest For Assault & Harassment

Bossip
Two headshot images side-by-side: a man in a gray suit and a man with a beard speaking into a microphone.

Top Five: Chris Rock Dubs Druski The 'Best Host Ever' After His Hosting Gig At The BET Awards--'You Offically Retired Me'

Bossip
Trending
Great American State Fair, Washington DC
16 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Donald Trump’s Great American Fair Was An Epic Flop

Comments
Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN
6 Items
T.I.  |  Written By Weso

T.I.’s Long-Awaited ‘Kill The King’ Album Is Here, Social Media Reacts

Comments
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Muni Long Reveals Lupus Battle Led To Double Lung Transplant

Comments
2024 Dreamville Music Festival
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk’s Attorney Says Even Law Enforcement Is Telling Him “Free Durk”

Comments
Three individuals wearing casual clothing, one wearing a jersey with the number 5 and the text "LAREEZY", another wearing a fur coat, and the third with a serious expression.
13 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

XXL Freshman Class Of 2026: An Old Head’s Guide To The New Wave Of Hip-Hop

Comments
Trending
Every Brand That Used Drake’s 'ICEMAN' Roll Out As A Marketing Blizzard
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake Is Hosting A “Janice-Only” Apology Party Tour 

Comments
August Alsina Performs At Indigo At The O2 London
Culture  |  Written By Weso

August Alsina Calls Out Young Thug Over Recent Comments About Sexuality

Comments
'A Bad Mom's Christmas' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Oct 2017
6 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Posts Twerk Clip Amid Diddy Sex Tape Leak Chatter

Comments
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-WARNER-GRAMMYS
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Tay Keith’s Loved Ones Break Silence With Statement After His Passing

Comments
A dark, industrial-style room with shelves displaying various sports jerseys and memorabilia behind glass panels. The room is illuminated by bright lighting, creating a dramatic, museum-like atmosphere.
2 Items
jay-z  |  Written By Martin Berrios

JAŸ-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Turns 30 With Citywide NYC Celebrations

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close