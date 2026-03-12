Subscribe
Papoose Sends More Shots At 50 Cent On New Diss Track

Papoose is keeping the pressure on 50 Cent, retiring with another diss titled “Agent Provocateur.”

Published on March 12, 2026
Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Papoose is keeping the pressure on 50 Cent, retiring with another diss titled “Agent Provocateur.”

The New York lyricist recently kicked off the back-and-forth with a car freestyle that quickly got personal. From the opening line, Papoose made it clear exactly who he was targeting, rapping, “F*ck Curtis Jackson.”

He also took shots at 50’s music catalog, claiming things fell off after the rapper’s classic debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, while also referencing the mother of 50’s child in the verse.

“Ugly a** G-Unit sneakers, had the shirt to match, cause after Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ your every verse was wack. Mad cause Diddy hit your chick, youra jerk for that. Diddy clapped them cheeks so loud the neighbors heard the slap.”

On the new track, Pap takes the disrespect up another notch. At one point in “Agent Provocateur,” he even challenges one of 50 Cent’s most well-known claims about being shot nine times.

“He was a crab in a barrel until Eminem picked him, made hisself famous claiming he was a victim. His claim to fame was I got shot nine times, but the truth is he only got shot five times. He lied ‘cause he wanted to get shot more than Tupac, lame choice, game voice, G-U-Not.”

The music video for the diss track also includes an AI-generated scene showing a character resembling 50 Cent being chased by a man with a chainsaw. Papoose continues the jabs later in the song, suggesting that Hip-Hop culture doesn’t hold the Queens rapper in the same regard.

“I’m not concerned on how much money Curtis can show, cause he bankrupt so mathematically, Curtis broke, the only Curtis we respect in Hip-Hop is Kurtis Blow.”

Check out the full diss record below.

50 Cent Papoose

