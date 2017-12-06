Trey Songz Allegedly Smacked Photo-Seeking Fan, Faces $50K Lawsuit

Trey Songz has dealt with lawsuits in times past and has a history of having a bit of a hot temper. According to a new TMZ report, the R&B crooner is facing a $50,000 lawsuit from a woman who claims he smacked her after she tried to snap an impromptu parking lot photo with her phone.

TMZ reports:

A Philadelphia woman says she bought tickets to meet Trey in the VIP at a strip club called the Vanity Grand Cabaret — but claims the singer was hostile and disrespectful toward patrons all night. In docs, obtained by TMZ, she says afterward, she tried to snap a pic of Trey in the parking lot — but he attacked her, smacking her phone out of her hand and into her face … breaking her glasses. The woman’s suing the singer and the venue, claiming it knew Songz had a tendency “toward violence and negative interaction with the public.”

In 2016, Trigga had some legal issues to contend with after losing his cool during a performance that got cut short and reportedly striking a police officer.

