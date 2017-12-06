Weezy Christmas: Lil Wayne Reveals Dedication 6 Release Date

Despite Tha Carter 5 still being in limbo, Lil’ Wayne fans are set to get a Christmas gift. Weezy has revealed that Dedication 6 will be dropping on Dec. 25.

Yes, Tunechi’s manager said it was dropping last month, but stop bringing up old stuff.

Today (Dec. 6), Weezy shared the artwork on Twitter with the following message:

“It’s time! Sign up for updates and music before drop date! To My fans, I do this for y’all! # D6 MERRY CHRISTMAS.”

Looks like it will be a datPiff drop and you can get more info right here.

It’s time! Sign up for updates and music before drop date! To My fans, I do this for y’all! #D6 MERRY CHRISTMAS pic.twitter.com/G2OccnC66f — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) December 6, 2017

—

Photo: WENN.com