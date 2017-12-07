Thieves Run Up In R. Kelly’s Cribs While Creep Crooner Away On Tour

R. Kelly has been under nothing but the struggle on all fronts for much of 2017, but this time the situation isn’t focused on his alleged activities with running a de facto sex slave camp. The R&B singer had both his Atlanta homes robbed by an associate, who then sold off the items while Kelly was away on tour.

Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik was the first reporter to break the story on social media. He learned police got a tip from Kelly’s maid.

The woman discovered Kelly’s rented Johns Creek home entirely cleaned out in November — From couches to tables and even the singer’s diamond-encrusted hoodie.

“She found that the place had literally been ransacked,” said Johns Creek Cpt. Chris Byers.

Byers said when officers checked both of Kelly’s homes, they found everything missing.

Neighbors said they saw suspicious trucks at the homes for about a week.

The outlet adds that the aforementioned associate, Alfonso Walker, was the mastermind of the room-by-room- haul and was allegedly owed money by Kelly thus the robbery scheme. Walker fashioned the scheme as Kelly moving from the home and back to his native Chicago.

Walker, who was supposed to turn himself in on Tuesday, is currently on the run from police.

