Patti LaBelle Explains Why Luther Vandross Never Admitted He Was Gay

Even though Luther Vandross has been gone his legacy still lives strong today. Patti LaBelle clarifies why he never came out as a gay man.

On a recent Watch What Happens Live episode Andy Cohen asked if Luther struggled with his sexuality thus the reason why he never came out. “Did he struggle with the idea of coming out publicly? Was that something that you talked about at all?” The songstress confirmed what many of his fans speculated for many years.

“We talked about it. Basically, he did not want his mother to be – although she might have known, he wasn’t going to come out and say this to the world. And he had a lot of lady fans and he told me the he just didn’t want to upset the world.” “It was hard for him. What a wonderful man,” she added.

Patti also details how she met Luther, gives advice to Mariah Carey and stamps Sam Smith who also sat in on the show.

