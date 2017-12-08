PlayStation’s Gran Turismo Teams Up With Bape, ASSC & Undefeated For Exclusive Gear [Photos]

PlayStation’s popular racing simulator Gran Turismo will be following in the footsteps of recently released NBA Live 18, by teaming up with popular streetwear brands. Bape, ASSC (Anti-Social Social Club), and Undefeated announced via their IG accounts the upcoming collaboration with the game.

The announcement comes right in time for the upcoming PlayStation Experience conference which kicks off December 9.

If you’re thirsty to get your hands on the gear, it will be exclusively available at PlayStation Gear store at PSX starting 12/9. The event itself is Sony’s annual gathering to celebrate all things Sony, showcase upcoming PlayStation games and merchandise related to games.

Gran Turismo x BAPE®. Available at the PlayStation Gear Store at PSX 2017 starting 12.9.17. @thegranturismo #bape #GTSport #PSX2017 A post shared by A BATHING APE® NYC (@bape_us) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

Today (Dec. 8), we get our first official look at all of the merchandise that will definitely be gracing resale sites very soon.No word if the brands will see life inside the game itself in the form of car decals or exclusive paints. It definitely would be a dope touch though if Polyphony went and blessed us with those in-game goodies.

UNDEFEATED x Gran Turismo // Available Saturday 12/9 at the PlayStation Gear Store at PSX 2017 and Undefeated.com A post shared by UNDEFEATED | UNDFTD (@undefeatedinc) on Dec 8, 2017 at 11:00am PST

Gran Turismo x BAPE®. Available at the PlayStation Gear Store at PSX 2017 starting 12.9.17 and at BAPE® NY and US.BAPE.COM 12.17.17. @thegranturismo #bape #GTSport #PSX2017 A post shared by A BATHING APE® NYC (@bape_us) on Dec 8, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

The collaboration also showcases the unique dynamic of popular clothing brands, sports apparel companies, and the video game world. Activision recently revealed a collaboration with Adidas with recently released first-person shooter Call of Duty: WW II. So look out for more of these collaborations to become a much more common thing in the future.

Hypebeasts don’t sleep—come tomorrow you may miss your chance to land some of the gear. Be prepared to keep hitting that refresh button tomorrow at 10am PST.

To see the rest of the collaborations hit the gallery below.

Photo: Instagram/@bape_us

