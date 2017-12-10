Remy Ma Claps Back At Struggle Rapper Azealia Banks With All The Receipts

Documented struggle rapper Azealia Banks decided to do nothing productive and instead come for Remy Ma. The Bronx rapper collected her receipts and has clapped back furiously.
It all started when Banks shaded the hell out of Remy in an Instagram post. After feeling slighted by Remy in a recent interview, Banks proceeded to say the “All The Way Up” rapper is “not important to female rap” and is nothing more than a Nicki Minaj stan nowadays, amongst other slander.
But then Remy proceeded to share texts from Azealia Banks where the “212” rapper was praising her. Actually, it was borderline butt kissing, no shots.
Then Azealia came back with this remix of her first suspect message…
Ahem…. let me rephrase … Remy … you absolutely must step your shit up. The music you have been releasing is some serious old head rap shit and it's 100% unfair that you stand up on your reality tv booster seat and make any statements about female rap as if you have done a single thing to move the cultural needle since you've been home. It is not 2000… battle rapping is dead. Gun clapping is not chic .. you are struggling to keep up with the rest of female rap and it's time you seriously leave the nicki minaj subs and disses at home. No more auntie antics in 2018… for arts' sake……
