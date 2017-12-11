BREAKING: Explosive Device Detonates At New York Port Authority Terminal

A developing story in New York is unfolding after an explosive device detonated inside the Port Authority bus terminal Monday (Dec. 11) morning, injuring several people according to early unconfirmed reports. Police have evacuated the terminal and it appears one suspect was held in custody and another person is injured, although nothing yet has been officially stated by officials.

Local outlet Pix 11 reports:

At least one person is injured and one person is in custody after a suspected pipe bombing in Manhattan, according to police. Multiple subway lines have been evacuated, and trains are bypassing Times Square and Port Authority.

The explosion occurred at West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue, sources said.

A man with a “possible second device” has been detained in the subway tunnel, sources said. He was described him as “having wires coming out of him.”

Police confirm a person had been detained.

Witnesses have said there were at least two explosions according to a CNN report, but again, little has been publicly revealed.

As this story develops, we will return with more details.

