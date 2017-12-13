Reality TV Tap Dancing Coon Turned Trump Adviser Omarosa Resigns, Escorted Out

Coon down and out. Reality TV star turned Donald Trump adviser Omarosa Manigault has resigned from whatever it is she exactly did for the White House (advise Trump? Yeah, okay.).
A FOX Business new reporter shared that per a White House official, Omarosa Manigault Newman called it quits yesterday (Dec. 12), but it won’t be effective until January 20, 2018. Clearly, she’s trying to get some more checks before the holiday.
No word on why she is leaving. Maybe Cheeto was up at Black women leading the charge to get Roy Moore up out the paint in Alabama?
But wait, there is tea. According to the good April Ryan, Omarosa got escorted out the building.
More play by play from Ryan on the flip.
—
Photo: WENN.com
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
comments – Add Yours