Reality TV Tap Dancing Coon Turned Trump Adviser Omarosa Resigns, Escorted Out

Coon down and out. Reality TV star turned Donald Trump adviser Omarosa Manigault has resigned from whatever it is she exactly did for the White House (advise Trump? Yeah, okay.).

A FOX Business new reporter shared that per a White House official, Omarosa Manigault Newman called it quits yesterday (Dec. 12), but it won’t be effective until January 20, 2018. Clearly, she’s trying to get some more checks before the holiday.

#BreakingNews Per WH official: "Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities. Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.” — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbFBN) December 13, 2017

No word on why she is leaving. Maybe Cheeto was up at Black women leading the charge to get Roy Moore up out the paint in Alabama?

But wait, there is tea. According to the good April Ryan, Omarosa got escorted out the building.

I heard there was drama and she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

