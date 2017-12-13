Twitter Reacts To Omarosa Getting Chucked Out The White House With The Trash

Omarosa Manigault has made few genuine friends and plenty of enemies since coming to fame as a surly participant on The Apprentice. Yesterday, the former reality star either resigned or got fired (depending on who you ask) from the White House, and it’s a Black Twitter celebration.
We got details about what happened during her ejection from the paint right here, which entertaining on its own.
But considering Omarosa tackily tried to take wedding pictures in the White House, said Trump’s adversaries would eventually kneel before him and generally acted like a cantankerous Negro, the slander is oh so real right now.
Peep some of the best below and on the following pages.
Bruh, even Malcolm Nance is snappin’.
Possible next destination…
