Twitter Reacts To Omarosa Getting Chucked Out The White House With The Trash

Omarosa Manigault has made few genuine friends and plenty of enemies since coming to fame as a surly participant on The Apprentice. Yesterday, the former reality star either resigned or got fired (depending on who you ask) from the White House, and it’s a Black Twitter celebration.

We got details about what happened during her ejection from the paint right here, which entertaining on its own.

But considering Omarosa tackily tried to take wedding pictures in the White House, said Trump’s adversaries would eventually kneel before him and generally acted like a cantankerous Negro, the slander is oh so real right now.

Peep some of the best below and on the following pages.

When Omarosa tries to register for Essence Fest next year pic.twitter.com/jkYhRuG50E — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 13, 2017

Omarosa resisting White House security pic.twitter.com/6BObc90l1k — stayflyshoes (@stayflyshoes) December 13, 2017

Omarosa got fired?! pic.twitter.com/lPKRJ6AcLs — Big Francis with da Lil’ Boots (@elmexinegro) December 13, 2017

Bruh, even Malcolm Nance is snappin’.

Will @OMAROSA go back to selling CDs from the trunk of her car again? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/fEBQylZlKh — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) December 13, 2017

Possible next destination…

Omarosa walking into Robert Mueller's office. pic.twitter.com/P2aKWxvNeW — Hillary W🎄rned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) December 13, 2017

Omarosa walking into Robert Mueller's office. pic.twitter.com/WNlZWbDY2T — Stanners (@cheesecakebase) December 13, 2017

After being fired from the White House last night, Omarosa finds a shoulder to cry on. pic.twitter.com/KV9Txs0DS0 — Trump's not my Pres (@Nysteveo2AOLcom) December 13, 2017

