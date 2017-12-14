Tru Life “Spin Ya Block,” Vic Mensa ft. Ty Dolla $ign “We Could Be Free” & More | Daily Visuals 12.13.17

Tru Life’s been home for a minute now but don’t think he scared to go back on an iron vacation.

In his clip to “Spin Ya Block” the LES representative takes it back to his block where he posts up with his goons to remind anyone who forgot about him that he and his crew are ‘bout that life for real. Don’t let that fur fool you. Tru probably peeled it off some minks himself with a box cutter.

For the moving visuals to his Ty Dolla $ign “We Could Be Free” Vic Mensa uses a collage of today’s chaotic political climate to remind everyone that the struggle still continues even more so under this current administration.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kardinal Offishall featuring Celebrity Marauders, Joey Montana and Pree, Bou featuring Funsho, and more.

TRU LIFE – “SPIN YA BLOCK”

VIC MENSA FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “WE COULD BE FREE”

KARDINAL OFFISHALL FT. CELEBRITY MARAUDERS, JOEY MONTANA & PREE – “WINNER”

BOU FT. FUNSHO – “NOTHING”

SHY GLIZZY – “TAKE ME AWAY”