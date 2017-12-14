Pay The Man: Rocko Finally Gets His Money Due From Future

Rocko and Future have been embroiled in a months-long legal battle, coming to a head when the former sued the Freebandz leader to the tune of $10 million. Today (Dec. 13), it was announced by Rocko’s publicist that the pair has decided to settle their differences outside of court.

From the publicist:

In what went down like a battle royale, Rocko, A1 Recordings owner, rapper-producer comes out the victor over Rapper Future in the nearly 18-month legal battle. The two have settled out of court, and Rocko is justly getting paid.

Rocko’s lawyer, Leron Rogers, partner, Lewis, Brisbois, Bisgaard & Smith LLP, stated: “We are pleased to have obtained a very successful result for our client A1 Recordings, and its owner Rocko, against Future. After nearly a year and a half, Rocko is getting his just due and will receive what’s owed to him by way of this settlement.”

Rocko, who is credited with discovering Future and launching his career, filed a civil breach of contract suit against Future in June 2016 with the DeKalb County (Ga.) Superior Court. The suit sought millions of dollars from Future related to Future’s refusal to pay Rocko his share of money Future earned from touring, endorsements and publishing over the past five albums.

The lawsuit Rocko filed has been dismissed but the financial details of the settlement have been kept from the public.

