Russell Simmons Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By 9 More Women

Russell Simmons has a lot of explaining to do. Today (Dec. 13), the Hip-Hop mogul was accused by 9 more women of sexual misconduct including harassment and rape.
News stories published by the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times detailed Simmon’s alleged ill behavior.
Four women spoke to the NYT, with three of them saying that Simmons raped them. The testimony is damning, with the newspaper thoroughly vetting all of their stories.
The victims include artists, actresses and employees.
Over at the LA Times, five more women detailed harassment by the Def Jam Records co-founder.
Recently, Simmons stepped aside from all his businesses after writer Jenny Lumet, granddaughter of Lena Horne, detailed to Variety being sexually assaulted by him in 1991. The total number of women with sexual misconduct allegations against Simmons is at 11, for now.
Simmons is vehemently denying these new allegations and released a statement.
The Purge continues.
This story is developing.
