Russell Simmons Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By 9 More Women

Russell Simmons has a lot of explaining to do. Today (Dec. 13), the Hip-Hop mogul was accused by 9 more women of sexual misconduct including harassment and rape.

News stories published by the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times detailed Simmon’s alleged ill behavior.

Four women spoke to the NYT, with three of them saying that Simmons raped them. The testimony is damning, with the newspaper thoroughly vetting all of their stories.

The victims include artists, actresses and employees.

Four women spoke on the record with The New York Times about a pattern of violent sexual behavior by Russell Simmons from 1988 to 2014. Three of the women say that he raped them. https://t.co/1cFH1oC8xG — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 13, 2017

Over at the LA Times, five more women detailed harassment by the Def Jam Records co-founder.

Five more women — including @amandaseales — accuse Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct, one alleging rape. Our new story: https://t.co/RLk6yuXYNC — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) December 13, 2017

Recently, Simmons stepped aside from all his businesses after writer Jenny Lumet, granddaughter of Lena Horne, detailed to Variety being sexually assaulted by him in 1991. The total number of women with sexual misconduct allegations against Simmons is at 11, for now.

Simmons is vehemently denying these new allegations and released a statement.

In response to our latest story and another piece today by the NYT, Russell Simmons has issued a new statement about allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape. He denies all of the claims. pic.twitter.com/YSHyqslD6I — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) December 14, 2017

The Purge continues.

This story is developing.

Photo: WENN.com