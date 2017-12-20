Allen Iverson & Baron Davis Hit Ace Of Diamonds After Kobe Jersey Retirement

Kobe Bryant’s jersey retirement ceremony was great and all. But Allen Iverson and Baron Davis, amongst others, kept the party going by hitting the strip club.

According to TMZ, A.I. and B Diddy headed over to Ace Of Diamonds on Monday night (Dec. 18)_ to drop dollars in exchange for…well, you know how a strip club works.

Also reportedly in attendance were Nipsey Hussle, Dave East and Zoey Dallaz to hold down a party hosted by Miss Diddy and the Brand Group.

Also worth noting, yesterday (Dec. 19), the Big 3 announced that Baron Davis would be joining the league next season. Yep, Iverson will be his teammate.

See some photos from the festivities below and on the flip.

—

Photo: Getty

1 2Next page »