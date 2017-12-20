White Woman Armed With Hammer And Screaming Slurs At Black Man Arrested

Sara Ann Morey, a white woman, was arrested early Tuesday (Dec. 19) morning after she was observed by police chasing a Black man while wielding a hammer and shouting obscenities and racial slurs. The incident took place in at a motel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and it appears that the man called the police on Morey.

Myrtle Beach Online reports:

A manager at the Sand Dollar Motel told police that he was awoken early Tuesday morning by the sound of a woman screaming racial obscenities. The screaming woman was chasing a man with a hammer, according to a police report.

Myrtle Beach police were called to the motel at 401 6th Ave. N. for a reported assault shortly after 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they saw 38-year-old Sara Ann Morey come “into plain view from the rear building of the motel swinging a hammer,” the report stated.

Police reviewed surveillance footage in the area and said they saw Morey, who is listed in the report as white, continuously pursue a 38-year-old black man around the outside of the motel.

Morey was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

—

Photo: Getty