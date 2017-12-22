Black Reporter Who Tried Clowning Diddy Challenged Nipsey Hussle To Fight

Henry Wofford, the Black reporter who attempted to clown Diddy over the mogul’s NFL ownership dreams, is back in the hot seat. After Nipsey Hussle told TMZ Sports he’d offer Wofford the fade, the reporter hit back and said he’d fight the Los Angeles rapper in a charity boxing or MMA style match for the Black community although it appears they’ve settled things.

TMZ Sports reports:

“I saw you on @TMZ saying you’ll beat me down when you see me. Here’s your opportunity. I’m old school and only fight for a cause.”

“Let’s raise money for the Black Community. We can box or go MMA style in a celebrity fight. Hug when it’s over. Let me know time and place!”

Nipsy saw the tweet and fired back with a 4-point message:

“1st: I’ll beat yo white washed Samuel L Jackson in DJANGO ass.

2nd: We rejected you from the black community after you COON’d you own people to try to fit in on mainstream TV.

3rd: I don’t hug Uncle Toms.

4th: You ain’t hard enough … & yo knuckles ain’t scared enough.”

These tweets appeared to have disappeared but what does remain is a retweet Hussle shared of Wofford saying the two men talked away from Twitter and settled their beef before things got too serious at the next level.

@HWoffordKRON4 We human. We all make mistakes. After our convo I understand that he is sincere about balancing the damage and that he feels like it was a mistake. we gone forgive him and allow him the platform to clear his name…the person I spoke to aint the one we saw on TV. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) December 22, 2017

@NipseyHussle and I did it the right way. Talk behind closed doors, get it all off your chest, listen to one another, and grow from the experience. There's not going to be a fight. I got nothing but respect for the man. Time to move forward. — Henry Wofford (@HWoffordSports) December 22, 2017

