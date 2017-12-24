Yung Berg Popped For Weed, Arrested Over 9-Year-Old Warrant

Do you remember Yung Berg? Even if you don’t, the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star got busted for weed and a 9-year-old warrant.

Apparently, Berg got pinched in Miami back in October, and it allegedly had to do with him not keeping his hands to himself.

Reports TMZ:

“Here’s what we know. Berg was in Miami in October for the BET awards, when cops were called to the hotel where he was staying after a woman claimed he unwantedly wrapped his arms around her. There was some sort of altercation in the hallway where one of Berg’s friends allegedly put hands on her.

We’re told when cops arrived at the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star’s hotel room, they found 2 blunts on him which probably would not have resulted in an arrest. But here’s the problem … cops ran his record and found he blew off a court date for another pot bust 9 years ago, so they hauled him off to jail.

Berg was released.”

This guy…

—

Photo: WENN.com