Hustle Gang “Want Smoke,” Verse Simmonds “Liquor & Misunderstanding” & More | Daily Visuals 12.27.17

It’s been a hot minute since we got a T.I. album but at least his hardcore fans can enjoy some new material courtesy of his crew, Hustle Gang.

Featuring his comrades Young Dro, London Jae and Yung Brooke, Tip and ‘em justify Safari Samuel’s love of fur in their visual to “Want Smoke” as they turn up completely dipped in the kind of attire that will surely have PETA knocking on their doors.

Verse Simmonds meanwhile goes back-and-forth from black-and-white to the red light special cinematography in the clip to “Liquor & Misunderstanding.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Da$h, Shy Glizzy, and more.

HUSTLE GANG – “WANT SMOKE”

VERSE SIMMONDS – “LIQUOR & MISUNDERSTANDING”

DA$H – “MEANS”

SHY GLIZZY – “LOVING ME”

YUNG BANS FT. LIL SKIES – “LONELY”

—

Photo: thisisjustcause/Radio One