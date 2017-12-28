Home > News

7 Things We Learned From Juju on The Breakfast Club

Since making her debut on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York , Juliet “Juju” Casteneda’s relationship with Cam’ron has become the topic of discussion.

Written By O

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

Since making her television debut on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York last year, Juliet “Juju” Casteneda’s relationship with Cam’ron has become the topic of discussion whether it for the positive or the negative. But lately, it’s been mostly negative.

Today the Brooklyn born beauty checked into The Breakfast Club to clear up some things that Cam said about their breakup and explained why she was hurt behind Cam’s reason for the breakup, how she feels about Killa today, and whether or not she’s planning on getting back out there on the market.

Here are the 7 things we learned from Juju on The Breakfast Club.

cam'ron , hip hop news , Juju , The Breakfast Club

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
comments – Add Yours
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE